LEWISBURG — Construction is on schedule one month into the Hufnagle Park Event Venue project in Lewisburg.
The $2.9 million project broke ground on May 1 and is expected to be finished in late 2023. The first phase of this multi-phase project is designed to improve Hugnagle Park and will include a new event stage and amphitheater, improve pedestrian mobility and environmental enhancement.
"Everything is on schedule," said Andrew Buch, the site superintendent with general contractor Gray Builders, of Danville
The project consists of $2.5 million for general contractor Gray Builders, of Danville, $217,000 for engineering costs and $165,000 in administrative costs. The funding comes from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2020 Coronavirus Response Discretionary federal funds as well as matching funds from the borough.
"It's going to put this park on the map," said Shannon Berkey, community development and grant manager for the borough. "The new gazebo will upscale the potential and ability for entertainment in the park. With the new restrooms and Kidsburg Park, it ties the whole center of Lewisburg together. It's one of the phases in the recent Bull Run Master Site Plan developed by what Lewisburg wanted or needed."
The project includes constructing an expanded performance/event space with updated lighting, sound and seating; Limestone (Bull) Run Floodplain Restoration to improve water quality and increase floodplain storage capacity; and the elimination of all stairs and ramps to improve accessibility throughout the park and provide safe pedestrian pick up/drop off at Market Street.
While there is a chain link fence around the area between Market and St. Louis streets to keep out the public during construction, the public bathrooms and Buffalo Valley Rail Trail are open to the public. Berkley said the restrooms and reconstructed Kidsburg Park near Hufnagle Park opened last year.
"The weather has been great for us," said Buch. "There are no complaints. We're really taking advantage of it."
The crews have already installed the pavilion footing for the amphitheater stage. A concrete slab will have a ramp around it with steel columns and a stage, said Buch.
Buch said the park will have no steps, but rather all ADA-accessible ramps and paths. "Beautiful seating rocks" will also be installed in the park, he said.
The Hufnagle Park project is the first of three major projects in the borough.
Lewisburg has $300,000 in grant money from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to extend the rail trail south of Kidsburg to Bucknell University on South Sixth Street. The project, expected to start in 2024, includes flood restoration work on the creek, said Berkey.
HRG, of Lewisburg, is the engineer developing the designs for the project, said Berkey.
The borough also has another $300,000 in grant money from DCNR to develop the Piers Art Park north of Market Street. Ground is expected to be broken on the project in 2025, she said.