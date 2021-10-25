LEWISBURG — With work in the channel of Bull Run complete and concrete and paving of the shared-use path progressing, officials at Borough Hall expect Saint Louis Street at Hufnagle Park to reopen within the next two weeks.
“It’s amazing how inconvenient it is for this little closure on Saint Louis Street,” Borough Manager William Lowthert said. “It’ll be nice to have it reopened at least for the winter.”
Hufnagle Park’s new look continues to take shape as contractors make progress on the multi-pronged, approximate $1.4 million project.
Active work on the flood plain and restoration of Bull Run is done.
Creek waters had been diverted downstream in late summer allowing contractors to excavate dirt and stone and remove a retaining wall. The immediate area is much wider and now has gentle, naturalized slopes on either side of the creek — allowing easy access to the channel and spillover in times of heavy rain. The area has been seeded for grass and native plants and trees are to be planted next spring.
“When the high water came up, the water spread nicely out over across the flood plain and then went back down into the channel,” Lowthert said. “The flood-plain restoration component of it, even though all the vegetation isn’t in, was functioning as designed.”
Playground equipment tabbed for removal is disassembled. Work to institute a nature play area featuring natural rock and wood climbing obstacles is anticipated in December, Community Development and Grants Manager Steve Beattie said.
The renewed play area is designed to mesh with the pedestrian-friendly creek bed. The other equipment immediately north of the nature play area will remain in the park.
“It depends on if winter comes in hard and fast,” Beattie said.
Contractors began laying patterned concrete for the shared-use path through the park. Darkened shades of concrete delineate the path. The base macadam for the path is now being laid with the final overlay planned for next spring.
Temporary asphalt for Saint Louis Street was being prepped to allow the road closure between 5th and 6th streets to be lifted ahead of winter. The shared-use path won’t open to the public until after it's completed in full. Fencing around the project site will remain up.
“We’re not going to open up the park in pieces. The whole thing will stay closed until it’s complete,” Beattie said.
Beattie said heavy, frequent rainfall in September and early October set the project work schedule back. Lowthert said the project area should reopen the weekend ahead of next June’s Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Celebration.
While the park’s southern half remains closed, the northern half is accessible from Market Street.