LEWISBURG — Hufnagle Park will receive $2.685 million in funding to be used toward a new outdoor social gathering space, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wolf announced Tuesday nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents, according to a press release.
Union County commissioners received the $2.685 million in funding to be used at Hufnagle Park’s outdoor gathering space, the release said.
“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Wolf said. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”
Funds will be used to remove the current gazebo to adequately construct seating to allow for social distancing, according to officials.
The new outdoor social gathering venue will consist of an elevated stage with roof covering, lighting, sound, and electrical hookups to allow for musical, theater, and other events to occur at the park, officials said. The new seating area will more than double the current available seating. A new accessible walkway will be created from the event venue to the recently constructed washing/sanitizing restroom from Market Street.
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said Hufnagle Park is a favorite among residents.
“When I think of outdoor recreation in the center of town I imagine a venue for events like concerts and artists’ performances,” she said. “Our gazebo in Hufnagle Park has been home to many events and memories for generations of Lewisburg residents and visitors. The new amphitheater allows for growth as we continue our signature summer Music in the Park and look to extend into additional events. It will provide an adequate stage for our Shakespeare in the park and likely other performances.”