Everyone knew when Tod Steese was at the Mifflinburg Hose Co., Chief Steve Walter said. Steese was that kind of person, one you can’t replace.
Steese, who was involved in everything from local government, firefighting and sports in the Union County borough, died on Sunday after a full day of service with the fire company. He was 61.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Union County to fly at half-staff immediately in Steese's honor until sunset on Monday.
"It's a very fitting honor," Walter said. "He made a run on a couple of calls on Saturday. He was on the duty crew Saturday during Christkindl and spent most of the day there."
Affectionately known as "Cleever," Steese began volunteering with the Mifflinburg Hose Co. as a teenager, a "job" he fulfilled for more than four decades. He was vice president of the Mifflinburg Borough Council, helped coach baseball and football at Mifflinburg High and was a PIAA basketball official for 30 years, recently retiring from that duty.
"Tod touched the lives in many aspects in this community," Mayor David Cooney said Tuesday, noting the school district was to hold a moment of silence in his honor ahead of Tuesday's home basketball game. "It just leaves a giant hole in this town."
According to his obituary, Steese was a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and began volunteering with the ambulance and Mifflinburg Hose Company at 16.
"He had a heart for serving," Walter said. "He was a true character and when he showed up, everyone knew it. He brought so much to the table. There wasn't a person to come through our company that didn't train with him. He was always at Monday training.
"He loved the place. It is a hole we are going to need to fill.”
Steese carried that personality across all lanes of his life, the two community leaders said. But when it was time to get serious, Steese could do that too,
"On council, that was 'serious Tod,'" Cooney said. "He was great at thinking through all the issues that face the borough and he wasn't afraid to weigh in."
His infectious personality drew everyone in, Steese and Walter said.
"When you think of the Mifflinburg Hose Company, Cleever is the first person you think of," Cooney said. "Look at the pictures of him, everyone he is with is smiling and laughing. That is who he was."