Union County’s elections director, Greg Katherman, said he believed Tuesday’s election saw the most ballots cast in the county’s history.
“I think it was larger than we ever had,” Katherman said.
According to unofficial returns, there were 19,911 ballots cast. The county entered the general election with 26,259 registered voters, with 75.83 percent voting by mail-in or in person.
President Donald Trump won the county over his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by a margin of 12,175 to 7,302 votes. Trump carried 19 of the counties 27 precincts. Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township, which each has four precincts, was won by Biden.
“We were expecting a big turnout. Frankly, we were thinking 80 percent,” elections office employee Kim Zerbe said, crediting poll workers with handling the crowds and also crediting voters themselves for exercising their right to vote.
Several voting precincts saw turnout exceed 80 percent: Buffalo 1 and 2, Lewis, all four White Deer precincts, West Buffalo, East Buffalo 1 and 2, Union, Union-Independent, Limestone, Hartley, Mifflinburg East and West, New Berlin and Hartleton.
Limestone was highest at 86.92 percent, with 857 of 986 registered voters casting a ballot.
The unofficial totals surpass official vote counts from the 2016 election. That year, there were 17,956 votes cast among the county’s 24,508 voters registered at the time — 72.98 percent.
The 2020 unofficial figures will change as provisional ballots and mail-ins received late Tuesday are added during Friday’s official count. Military and overseas absentee ballots are due by Nov. 10, though there are few still outstanding.
Additional mail-in and civilian absentee ballots could be added to the vote totals. That depends on what happens with an anticipated challenge at the U.S. Supreme Court to Pennsylvania’s three day grace period for the mailings, Nov. 4 through 5 p.m. Friday.
An absentee and mail-in ballot summary provided Wednesday by the Union County Elections & Voter Registration office shows 7,046 vote-by-mail ballots were issued with 6,127 marked as returned and recorded in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Those ballots include the much-discussed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots as well as military and civilian overseas ballots among other categories.
Snyder County
In Snyder County, some new technology helped election workers get through the busy day.
"Snyder County had a fantastic team of well-organized individuals who worked very quickly opening and back-folding ballots in preparation to feed into the DS-450 high speed scanner," Snyder County Elections Director Debbie Bilger said. "After an early equipment problem was resolved, two county employees were able to begin and complete the scanning process by approximately 6:00 p.m. We were able to begin uploading results to the county website at approximately 8:30 p.m. Overall, considering this was a historical election with a large voter turnout, we were well prepared with ballots and supplies. I would like to thank the Snyder County Election Board and the many staff members and volunteers who were able to make this a successful election."
Bilger was sorting out all provisional ballots cast in the 25 districts in preparation of counting the votes on Thursday.
Tuesday’s election turnout in the county was 80.14 percent, compared to 74.1 percent in 2016.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said the election went smoothly, with the typical issues such as voter complaints about signs.
“I am very proud of our election staff. They’ve worked tremendously hard the last few months, especially the last two weeks, making sure every resident had a chance to vote.”
Northumberland County
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said officials closed out the final few precincts Wednesday.
The last judge of the election brought in the machines around 11 p.m. Tuesday and Savidge said they left around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The mail-in ballot opening and scanning started at 8 a.m. and they were done by 8 p.m.
“It was incredible,” said Savidge. “That closed system worked perfectly."
Savidge’s first election was “surreal,” he said. “We had plans A, B, C in place. We had a couple hiccups, the lines were long, but the Judges of Election were stellar. They got us through the day."
County officials said 72.48% of voters — mail-in and in-person combined — cast a ballot: 28,412 for Trump and 12,414 for Biden.
In 2016 in Northumberland County, Trump beat Clinton 24,418 to 9,184. In 2012, Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney beat Obama 18,516 to 12,342. In 2008, Sen. John McCain beat Obama 18,012 to 13,555. Voter turnout in 2016 was 63 percent.
Montour County
Up and down the voting ballot, Montour residents voted in overwhelming numbers for Republican candidates.
The overall voter turnout was 69.74 percent — "a really nice turnout," said County Commissioner Trevor Finn.
Countywide, there are 14,009 registered voters and on election day, 6,513 people voted in person. There were 3,257 mail-ins, and all were counted on Wednesday.
Fifty-nine votes were rejected, said Michael Dennehy, Montour County solicitor, for the following reasons: 47 ballots were not in security envelopes, six had no signatures, and the rest for "miscellaneous reasons, such as someone putting an instruction sheet in the envelope instead of a ballot."
Nine ballots were received on Wednesday, and they will be held and not opened, pending instructions from the state — and the state's Supreme Court, Dennehy explained.
In the presidential race, President Trump beat challenger beat Joe Biden by getting 59 percent of the vote to Biden's 38 percent. Trump gathered 5,791votes, of which 1,091 were mail-ins. Biden had 3,746, with 2,127 of those mail-ins.
