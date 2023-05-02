SUNBURY — Three administrators of human services in Northumberland County on Tuesday defended their departments from accusations of mismanagement.
At Tuesday's public meeting of the board of commissioners, Area Agency on Aging Administrator Olivia Sims, Children and Youth Services Administrator Leslie Ward and Behavioral Health/Intellectual and Developmental Services Administrator Carmine Picarelli came forward to speak in favor of their departments. The commissioners said the departments have been used in negative campaign advertisements.
"These folks that run these departments, they are some of the best in the state," said Commissioner Kymberley Best, who is not running for reelection. "I kid you not. They receive accolades from the state for what they do."
Each administrator highlighted programs and data from each individual department.
Sims, who has been the administrator of the aging department for three months, has been with the agency for 13 years. Over the last year, the department has taken and investigated 563 reported cases and has had 774 referrals, she said.
"As of yesterday, we have been actively working with 1,254 older adults in Northumberland County," said Sims.
Northumberland County is frequently in the top six counties in the state for applications for veteran affairs-related services, she said.
"We're all here for the same reason, to better their outcomes," said Sims.
Ward, who has been the administrator for the C&Y department for three months, has been with the agency for nine years.
"What I do is not a job, it's my passion," said Ward. "It's where I belong, and that is what most of my staff who work for me also believe. We're not in it to get rich. We're not in for anything but to make sure the kids of Northumberland County are kept safe."
The number of children in care has decreased from 270 children to 65 over the last three years. Fifty-one percent of those kids are placed in kinship care with family, teachers, coaches or loved ones, said Ward.
"I have one of the most amazing staff," said Ward. "They're working countless hours and overtime."
Picarelli, who has been the administrator for BHIDS for seven years, has worked in the agency for 29 years. The agency served more than 2,500 people in the county, he said.
"It's wonderful to work here or I wouldn't be here still," he said.
Best said the administrators have plenty of financial opportunities outside the county.
"But they stay because they're dedicated," said Best. "They don't stay because they're getting the highest salary. They don't stay because we're giving them a lot of perks."
The administrators are taking on high caseloads without overtime because they are salary employees, she said.
"They are answering the call to so many needs to our elderly, our children, to people who have behavioral and emotional disabilities," Best said.