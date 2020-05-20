The county human services program in Northumberland County wants the community to know that they are open for business. The Northumberland County Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Program (BH/IDS) is continuing regular operations, providing mental health, drug and alcohol and intellectual/developmental services with some modifications for social distancing and health and safety measures. Many services are currently being offered via telephone and video, but in-person contacts continue as well for crisis intervention and treatment services.
Northumberland County BH/IDS has trained, professional staff available to assist individuals and families in the county 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During this time of social isolation and physical distancing, with schools and businesses closed and many people experiencing loss and changes in their routines, it is common to feel sad, anxious, frustrated, angry or frightened. All of these feelings are normal responses. This is a stressful time with a great deal of uncertainty. Some people are able to cope in a reasonable manner, but others find it overwhelming and need support.
If you are thinking of ending your life, even if it’s just a fleeting thought, you can always ask for help. You are not alone. You are valuable and important and there is someone available to talk with you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. No problem is insurmountable. You have options.
If you are concerned about someone, but aren’t sure what to do, there is someone available to talk with you as well. Information is also available locally and online that you can use to educate yourself.
You can call the Northumberland County BH/IDS Office weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 570-495-2040 or any other time not listed toll free at 1-855-313-4387; or the state hotline: DHS Center for Community Resources 24 hour Crisis Intervention Hotline, 1-855-284-2494 TTY 1-724-631-5600; or the national hotline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-Talk(8255); or PA Addiction Recovery Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.
