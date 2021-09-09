HUMMELS WHARF — The Hummels Wharf Fire Company will rededicate its 911 Memorial near the fire station on Mill Road Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the terroristic attacks.
The memorial was built and dedicated on Sept. 11, 2011, the 10-year anniversary of the attacks and contains a steel beam from the World Trade Center, a piece of limestone from the Pentagon and soil from where Flight 93 crashed into the ground in Shanksville, Pa.
The program will begin at 11 a.m. and will include comments from the Rev. Jeremy Smallwood and Ed Mann, a former Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner.
There will be performances by Dr. Gabrielle Pagana, Greg Hood and Matt Nachtway.
Lunch will be provided by the fire company after the ceremony. The public is invited.
— MARCIA MOORE