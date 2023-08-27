MIDDLEBURG — Alicia Reed has been traveling with her animals from Philadelphia to Middleburg for 20 years to compete in the Mid-Susquehanna Valley Kennel Club Dog Show.
“It’s a great location and the organizers and people are friendly,” she said as several of her four Italian Greyhounds lay snoozing in a pen at the Fireman’s Fairgrounds Saturday.
“It’s not the biggest show, but it’s one of the best,” agreed Lori Walton, of Maryland, as Flora, her curly-coated retriever sat at her feet in the shade. “It’s very laid-back. It has everything to do with the location.”
And the food, said Grantville resident Liz Hutchinson whose 20-month-old miniature American shepherd, Charlie, won Best of Breed.
This year’s two-day event aimed at dog breed promotion and preservation drew nearly 500 dogs and their owners from across the East Coast and Canada, said Lisa Kurtz, assistant show chairman.
Several arrived in motorhomes and camped on the grounds near where the show is being held.
All were competing for the top prize of Best in Show.
“It’s very serious. (They) all want to be top dog,” said Kurtz, who added that many of the dog owners have their sights set on the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Mandy Maxwell kept a brush in her hand and frequently groomed her old English sheepdog, Freddy, as a large group of bright white Samoyed gathered in a pen to be evaluated.
“We go to shows all over,” said Maxwell, of Harrisburg.
The Mid-Susquehanna Valley Dog Show continues today at 8:30 a.m.