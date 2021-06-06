LEWISBURG — Temmy Sheatler enjoyed watching the crowd while sitting under a tent at Saturday’s Summer Kick Off Craft Fair in the borough.
“It feels normal, finally,” the Montgomery resident said of being able to see and cater to the mostly maskless people who mingled in Hufnagle Park.
Visitors to Sheatler’s kiosk, where she was selling cosmetics and handmade fairy gardens, expressed similar joy.
“People are saying how amazing it feels” to be able to resume normal activities, she said.
Jessica Harvey, of Danville, was eager to check out the many vendors in the park as her husband, Nathan, and children, Cameron, 6, and Lauren, 2, tagged along.
It was the first craft show Harvey has attended since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I love this stuff. I was very disappointed with last year,” she said.
Turbotville resident Jamie Frey was visiting Lewisburg for lunch with her daughters, Willow, 16, and Adalyn, 8, when they “just stumbled on” the craft fair and sidewalk sale hosted by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
“It’s nice to be out,” she said.
“It’s very different” seeing so many people, added Willow.
Scott Fritz of Your Balloon Guy was kept busy by children with specific requests — such as 3-year-old Henry Clements, of Northumberland, who asked for a red fish.
During the pandemic, Fritz was unable to attend festivals but a nursing home in Lewistown had him make 80 balloon creations which they had delivered for a party.
“That was it,” he said of the lackluster business during the health crisis.
Fritz already has a few shows booked and expects people are looking forward to getting out.
“I think it’s going to be a great season,” he said.