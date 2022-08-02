DANVILLE — Hundreds of area residents, familes, and their children gathered at the Washies' Playground Tuesday night where they joined in and celebrated with police and first responders on National Night Out.
National Night Out, held the second Tuesday in August, is an entertaining annual community event aiming to strengthen the relationship between police, other first responders, and the citizens they serve.
There was almost a county-fair like atmosphere, as the playground was filled by personnel from the Danville and Riverside fire departments and police vehicles from the Danville and Mahoning Township departments.
A police helicopter buzzed over the grounds, landing and then taking off, wowing the many youngsters there with their parents. State troopers on horseback trotted slowly through the area.
Perhaps what some of the kids liked best was the food. Andrew Snyder, 5, of Danville, when asked what he liked best about the event, said, "ice cream."
Spencer Boone, 11, of Danville, thought the helicopter was "cool." And he was impressed by the drone that had been brought to Night Out by Ed Burkland, of Montour County Emergency Management.
Burkland explained that his team of eight were all versed in operating drones.
"We can use it for storm damage assessments or river searches, anything like that," he said.
Attendees were also treated to free hot dogs, snacks, and plenty of cold water, which came in handy under the late afternoon heat.
Watching it all unfold was Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, who said that the concept of National Night Out was a good one, in that it humanized officers in the minds of residents and their kids.
"These police officers and responders are the first ones to help when needed," Finn said. "An event like this shows that they are normal people who do these extraordinary things to help out."
An event such as this really helps police do their jobs, said Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff.
"It really does help," he said. "The community meets the officers and it emphasizes that we are real people who live in the community. We have the fire companies here and first responders. It's a good event. A great event."
Dyroff pointed out that there are a lot of resources available to all police departments, "and most of them are here today. It's great to see everybody come together.