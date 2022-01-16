MIFFLINBURG — In just under two years, DIG Furniture Bank has impacted the lives of hundreds of Valley families.
Founder Emily Gorski realized the need for household items while working at Union-Snyder Community Action Agency helping people obtain housing.
“We were often scrambling to find pots and pans and bedding,” she said.
In March 2020, Gorski established the nonprofit DIG Furniture Bank to collect donations of gently used small appliances, furniture, dinnerware, linens and more and provide the items to residents of Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties in need.
“It’s all the basic household items that make a house a home,” she said. “We believe these are necessary to restore dignity because it’s hard when you’re sleeping or eating on the floor.”
At the start, Gorski stored the donated items in a shed behind her Lewisburg home. A year later, in May 2021, the organization moved to a larger space at 368 Chestnut St. in Mifflinburg, the Union County community where she was raised by a single mother.
Eight months later “we’re already outgrowing the space,” Gorski said.
A new storefront will open on South Front Street in Milton this spring to allow individuals referred to DIG by one of its 35 partner agencies to choose items.
Melissa Dobson, of Sunbury, learned of DIG last year when she was seeking help for her elderly father, Dale Kipple, of Lewisburg.
“I had been buying him things, but I had just lost my job,” said Dobson. “My dad was sitting on a wooden chair that was left in his apartment and it was giving him back pain.”
A referral to DIG by the Area Agency on Aging led to the delivery of a recliner and love seat to Kipple.
“It was wonderful. They didn’t make him lift a finger,” said Dobson.
Americorps member Gabby Herman, a native of Lewisburg and recent Penn State graduate, is the only paid employee at DIG Furniture Bank and said the work is rewarding.
“It’s so easy to see the direct impact you’re having on people’s lives,” she said. “It means a lot more to people than just having a couch to sit on. One family had a rental couch and weren’t able to keep up with payments when she lost her job. The couch had served as her husband’s bed due to medical issues.”
Since March 2020, 164 families have been served by DIG Furniture Bank, including 101 families consisting of 131 adults and 111 children in 2021 alone, Gorski said.
Through fundraising efforts, the organization has been able to provide 138 new beds. There is currently about $2,000 set aside for the purchase of more new mattresses and a long waiting list of people needing them, Gorski said.
It’s also her hope that they will someday be able to provide large appliances, like refrigerators and stoves.
Since the items are delivered by seven volunteers using their own vehicles about four times a week, she said, large appliances cannot be among the offerings now. However, Gorski said they’ve recently raised $18,000 for a delivery truck and are now looking to make the purchase.
Another 10 volunteers help weekly to sort through the donations which may be dropped off by appointment through the organization’s website.
To donate or volunteer, visit the DIG Furniture Bank website at digfb.org