MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Firemen's Carnival kicked off last night — one of the few summer staples in the Valley to remain on the calendar — with about as normal an atmosphere as possible in 2020.
Several hundred people visited the Mifflinburg fairgrounds in the early evening, checking out dozens of classic cars, gobbling up traditional fair food and listening to music from the stage.
While some things were missing — games and rides — one of the additions drew Matt Dorman to the event.
Dorman, of Mifflinburg, is a self-proclaimed car guy, so he jumped at the chance to see more than 50 classic cars dotting the fairgrounds.
"I'm a car guy and heard this was put together sort of last minute," he said. "They have a good variety. I look for things I haven't seen, or something I had when I was younger. I can appreciate any car."
Jan and Walt Russell had their eyes on dinner. The highlight: "The coconut cream pie is really good," Walt, of Mifflinburg said.
For the good food and new cars, it was clear something was missing for those who visit each year, who felt safe at the event.
Danielle Kitchens, of Mifflinburg, attended with her family. Kitchens said if she didn't feel safe, she wouldn't have brought her kids to the carnival.
"It's majorly disappointing because a lot of things that draw people aren't here," she said. "It's completely different. We like to go on the rides when we come. But, right now, with everything going on, it gives us something to do."
Dorman said he had no apprehension about attending the event.
"I'm retired Army, I've seen a lot more stuff than most people," he said. "I take precaution when needed. It's an open-air event. But it's the sign of the times, I guess. It's not normal, but it is what it is. We just have to make the best of it, we will get past it eventually."
The event continues today with musical entertainment by Lucky Afternoon at 6 p.m. A cornhole tournament begins at 3 p.m.