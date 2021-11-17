HUMMELS WHARF — Like many people, Lura Good’s favorite holiday is Thanksgiving.
To make sure Valley residents are able to enjoy what she, her friends and family do each year, the radio host is trekking through the Valley this week to raise awareness and money for food insecurity.
Lura’s Walk For Hunger kicked off Wednesday morning in Selinsgrove. The morning show host at Hanna Radio is pushing an empty shopping cart 32 miles from the Selinsgrove Weis to Bloomsburg over the course of three days. Donations will be collected for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
After exiting Selinsgrove, she pushed the jazzed-up shopping cart — courtesy of students at SUN Tech — down the Old Trail before making her way to W&L Subaru in Point Township. today she will push the cart to the Danville Weis before finishing the final leg — Danville to Bloomsburg — on Friday.
“Thanksgiving is no pressure, an excuse to get together with family and friends and eat a good meal,” she said during a stop Monday along the Old Trail. “But not everyone is as blessed to be able to sit at a table that is full of food every single holiday season.”
The main stops at the walks are Weis Markets, which continued its Fight Hunger program this week. That program allows customers to have the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at the checkout. The program benefits the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the beneficiary of Good’s walk.
“One in five schoolchildren in parts of the area are food insecure,” she said. “That means for some of them, their only meals come from schools. I just decided I wanted to raise awareness and money and help the food bank.”
Wednesday’s opening stretch wasn’t a bad walk, Good said.
After hitting some drizzle as she left Selinsgrove, the weather was a little better for the middle third of her walk. She said she was cheered on as she left the Selinsgrove Weis and near Selinsgrove Ford, and some locals stopped her on the Old Trail to take pictures with here.
“So far, so good,” she said of the walk. “It was nice to get a police escort from Shamokin Police Department. This isn’t bad. Ask me on Friday.”
Weis’ Fight Hunger program runs through Nov. 29.
“We are looking to finish strong in 2021 by supporting the regional food banks in the communities we serve. We will also supplement our customers’ generosity with company donations,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our food bank partners have done a tremendous job addressing food insecurity during a time of considerable disruption. We remain committed to helping them.”