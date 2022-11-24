Local sporting goods stores are facing their busiest time of year as residents prepare to head into the woods Saturday for the first day of regular firearm deer season.
The season will last two weeks, including an earlier start with the Pennsylvania Game Commission continuing its new Saturday beginning, a few days ahead of the traditional Monday after Thanksgiving start.
Avid hunters across the Central Susquehanna Valley put a lot of effort into preparing for this time of year. Talan Cortelyou, 16, of Herndon, said he’s spent months getting ready. “I started getting ready early. I’ve had my license since June or July,” he said.
While he may have gotten his license early, Cortelyou said there was still plenty of work to be done to get ready.
“I’ve been putting up tree stands and scouting for deer,” he said. “My dad and I went around to a few of our tree stands that were already up to clear branches that grew between years.”
Cortelyou said that he’ll probably be getting ready until the last minute. “We will be sighting in our rifles, and can’t forget to go to Walmart to get last minute things.”
Isabella Bolig, 16, of Sunbury, said she is deciding where she wants to hunt and is preparing for the brisk weather. “I’ve been watching the trail camera to decide where I want to sit for the day,” Bolig said. “I’m also getting my warm clothes out to fight off the cold!”
While some hunters already got their deer during archery season, they still look forward to spending the time with friends or family members, Jason Benner, of Sunbury said. The season is a time he spends with friends.
“I already shot my deer, but I am looking forward to deer camp with my friends,” Benner said. “I’ll help with cooking and celebrating after a hard day hunting the woods of Pennsylvania.”
As people try to prepare for the season, local sporting goods stores continue to face difficulty in getting ammunition to sell to their customers. Nichole Young, from Youngs Sporting Goods in Northumberland, said that getting ammo is not getting any easier.
“Lots of guys are coming in looking for ammo that they can’t find,” Young said. “A lot of it isn’t available because of online sales.”
Young said that some ammunition companies have started selling directly to the consumer, which makes it hard for sporting goods stores to get stock to sell.
“Remington and Federal are both selling directly online and bypassing the gun shops, so it’s hard for us to get,” she said.
Despite these difficulties, Young said that they’re trying to find ways to get their customers what they need. “We’ve started selling Norma ammunition, because they’re a company that moved to Georgia,” she said.
Young said she thinks people have been more frugal about their spending compared to past seasons. “People seem to be more conservative with their spending this year,” she said.
The past few weeks have been especially busy for local sporting goods stores, according to Young. “A lot of people wait until the last minute, so we’ve been really busy,” she said. “We’re definitely selling a lot of licenses.”
As time runs out, hunters across the Central Susquehanna Valley — Cortelyou and Bolig included — are ironing out their first day plans for where they will sit and how they will stay warm. All in preparation for the long-awaited moment when they will finally take aim.