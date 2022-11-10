Hurricane Nicole slammed into Florida on Thursday, sending beachfront homes into the Atlantic Ocean as the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years.
The storm, which caused at least two deaths, will track northward overnight, drenching states in the southeast and potentially spinning up severe thunderstorms before reaching Pennsylvania, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.
Both weather services expect the storm to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on most of the state, including in the Susquehanna Valley. There's a chance the extreme northwest of the state could see up to 8 inches of rain and the southeast could see 1 to 2 inches with the interior of the state falling in between, depending on the storm's final track.
"The impacts that Nicole will bring are likely to range tremendously north of the Sunshine State of Florida," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "The storm will deliver beneficial rain to drought-plagued areas, but also life-threatening conditions such as flooding and damaging tornadoes.
"Nicole will touch the Gulf of Mexico into Thursday evening before pushing across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia Thursday night."
The forecast for Valley towns is 2 to 4 inches of rain, with peak wind gusts of 21 miles per hour and sustained top winds of 12 miles per hour. AccuWeather's forecast says the storm could affect the region for up to 23 hours, from 7 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
"The most likely zone for rapid flooding of small streams will be over the Appalachians and into parts of the Ohio Valley as much of the storm's intense rainfall can occur in six to 12 hours," Sosnowski said.
Both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service warned that fallen leaves could clog storm drains and cause flooding in towns during the storm.
The impending storm caused the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and District 4 to move several playoff games earlier in the week and prompted parking changes at Penn State for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. home game against Maryland.
Grass parking lots will remain open, school officials said in a news release on Thursday.
"Fans who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot can park at Innovation Park using their Penn State Football Game Day Parking pass," according to the release. "Those fans will be shuttled to Beaver Stadium from Innovation Park and dropped off at the North Transit Center near the stadium. Shuttles will begin running at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and will run until two hours after the game.
"Tailgating is permitted in the Innovation Park parking lots."
The overnight lot for recreational vehicles opened as scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday night, but will close from noon today until 8 a.m. on game day.
"Fans who plan to arrive Friday will be able to park at Grange Fair Park (1 Homan Lane, Centre Hall, PA 16828) for Friday evening, and will not be charged with presentation of ORV permit," the university said.
Holders of those permits can also stay at Grange Fair Saturday night. Shuttle service from the Grange Fair to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday will be provided at no charge.
In Florida on Thursday, Nicole delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes. It is only the third storm ever to make landfall in Florida in November.
Although Nicole's winds died down after it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at about 3 a.m. Thursday near Vero Beach, its storm surge slammed into the shoreline in the neighboring barrier island communities of Wilbur-by-the-Sea and Daytona Beach Shores, sending some homes crashing into the ocean.
George Recktenwald, the manager for Volusia County, which is northeast of Orlando and includes the two battered beach communities, said during a news conference that officials assessing the damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
"Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented. We've never experienced anything like this before," Recktenwald said, noting that it's unknown when it will be safe for evacuated residents to return home.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.