It was a kindness to UPMC for The Daily Item to publish a braggy UPMC press release as though it were a news story (“UPMC working for our communities,” Aug. 23).
When The Daily Item actually writes a news story about UMPC and our communities, they will need to spend most of it talking about the ways that UMPC worked against our local communities by buying the Sunbury hospital and then shutting it down just two years later. The article could explore the ways the city will continue to suffer for UPMC’s action for years to come.
Ben Marsh,
Lewisburg