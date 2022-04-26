MILTON — The Salvation Army in Milton introduced a Hygiene Pantry for residents to use free of charge.
Lt. Kirsten Starnes and Community Outreach Coordinator Joel Harris, both of the Milton Salvation Army, said the pantry was inspired by shortages over the last two years. The pantry is open once a month at the Milton location, 30 Center St.
"We definitely see this as a need for the community," said Starnes. "There are multiple locations for food, but hygienic products are hard to come by and you can't purchase them with food stamps. We are excited to offer this to the community and meet a need that might be going unmet."
Milton eliminated its monthly food pantry, which was privately funded, due to multiple food pantries in the area. It still has a daily bread pantry with fresh produce and bread products from Starbucks, Weis, Giant and Panera.
The Hygiene Pantry has more than 30 items for basic, feminine and oral hygiene, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, laundry detergent, diapers, toilet papers, trash bags, dish detergent, and razors. It is held once a month, said Harris.
"With inflation and costs going up, it opens an avenue of financial relief," said Harris. "Often we get caught up and think food is the only real need. This is another opportunity to help families in need."
It's been an idea discussed in the past, but the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortages that came with it "forced our hand to make the decision instead of just talking about it," said Harris.
The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 noon May 11 and June 8 for residents in Milton and Watsontown and from 10 a.m. to 12 noon May 12 and June 9 for Lewisburg residents. Residents are asked to bring proof of income, proof of address and photo ID.
The Milton Salvation Army is also hosting the 10th annual Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. May 21. The free event in front of the Milton location will have food, inflatables, games, entertainment, a magic show and prizes. The block party has not been held since 2019 due to COVID. It is usually held in June, but the group didn't want to interfere with the Milton Beer Fest.
It's open to families and all residents, said Harris.
"Everyone should come out and integrate with people," he said. "Have a good time in a safe environment without spending money."
Salvation Army staff and leaders will also be in attendance to meet with residents and answer questions, he said.