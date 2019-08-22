DANVILLE — A 10.9-mile highway restoration project on Interstate 80 in Liberty and Valley townships in Montour County will continue next week.
Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, various sections of the right (driving) lane and shoulder on I-80 westbound will be closed between Danville and the Northumberland County line for shoulder reconstruction. Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Aug. 30.
The left (passing) lane currently is closed in this section of I-80 westbound. Barriers will be removed by 7 a.m. tomorrow to restore the highway to two lanes through the weekend.
— THE DAILY ITEM