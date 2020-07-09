MILTON — Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guiderail project that will begin next week in Northumberland and Lycoming counties.
A contractor will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound beginning at the Interstate 80/180 interchange in Northumberland County and continue west toward Williamsport.
The work will begin on Monday, July 13, during daylight hours until the contractor reaches the Muncy exit. Work will then be completed during the evening hours beginning at 6 p.m., starting at the Muncy exit (exit 10). Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while the work is being performed.
This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project
— THE DAILY ITEM