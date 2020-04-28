Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 80 in Montour County beginning this evening.
PennDOT will put temporary lane restrictions in place along both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. tonight and completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The left (passing) lane will be restricted while the contractor, HRI, Inc., fills-in the rumble strips in preparation for a 6-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions at the following locations:
- Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 221, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
- Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 222, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
- Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 217, left (passing) lane will be restricted.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.