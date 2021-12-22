I don’t know Peter Mazurkiewicz. My response to Peter’s Dec. 14 letter to the editor is not personally addressed to him, but to the mindset he presented. I’ll address the ideas he expressed: The condemnation of 1) European exploration and expansion post 1492, 2) The deliberate near total extermination of native American civilizations by white Europeans, 3) Black slavery 4) Capitalism.
Let me address capitalism first. It is true that the wealth it has produced is uneven, and sometimes grossly uneven. Yet, across the past few hundred years this manner of society has revolutionized humanity. It has created wealth for all who live within its bubble. Even the functionally poorest in free capitalist societies live better than most living in other types of societies. And yes, the shining comparisons of all progressive arguments against the American system, “socialist” Scandinavia, are firmly based in capitalism, without which their style of socialism could not function. Sure, American capitalism can be tweaked, and has been the past century and will be into the future. After all we are an ongoing experiment. But the outright condemnation of capitalism is a dying echo of a utopia that could never exist if the human animal possesses free will.
It is true that white Europeans, and we can call them explorers, capitalists, conquerors, caused the destruction of many indigenous American peoples. This can be condemned but the condemnation is hollow. Sure, we can wish it didn’t happen as much as we can wish the ancient civilizations of Asia didn’t conquer and subjugate weaker peoples. We can wish that the Macedonians, Islam, and the Huns didn’t conquer large swaths of the world, or that the Crusaders didn’t annihilate non-believers. And yes, even the civilizations of Africa warred upon, conquered and enslaved neighbors. Not so amazing is that this is a human trait. It is disingenuousness to condemn any one history of conquest, death, and enslavement without condemning all. If we were honest, America’s original sin, slavery, was not so much American or white European as it was human. Yet it was those Europeans, children of the Enlightenment, that sealed the coffin of slavery in the western world.
If we do condemn history, then we must condemn ourselves as individuals, and as a species. Self-hate and self-loathing don’t seem quite healthy to me. Author L.P. Hartley said, “History is another country; they do things differently there.” Generally, across the centuries it seems we, as humans, tend to have become civilized, so there is hope. Someone wiser than I said that we learn from the past. Many of us, as humans, seem to attempt this, yet at times grudgingly.
I’ll study the past and try to learn from it but refuse to be condemned by the past. I don’t live there anymore.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg