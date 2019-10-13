DANVILLE — Arabella Parker likes playgrounds, animals, kisses and hugs. But most of all, the 3-year-old loves ice cream.
Today however, she remains in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with a 10-percent chance of survival after state troopers said she was beaten so badly, surgeons were forced to remove a portion of her brain.
"She is a happy kid and a kid that loves to give hugs and kisses," Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, said during an interview at The Daily Item on Sunday afternoon. "I want her to recover, and even if she can't ever speak again, I just want her with me."
State police at Stonington on Friday arrested Jahrid Burgess, 19, of West Shamokin St., Trevorton, charging him with three felony counts of aggravated assault and related crimes. Burgess is locked up at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail following a video arraignment Saturday morning before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
"Her favorite thing to do is to go outside and ride her electric car," Delcamp said. "She loves being outside, and she never met a flavor of ice cream she didn't like."
Delcamp, who had been dating Burgess for the past four months, said she fears for her safety since Friday, when news of the arrest emerged.
"I have been threatened by people in the community and told I better not walk down the street or they will kill me," Delcamp said. "Everyone is saying I had something to do with this and I didn't. No one can understand what I am going through and no one understands that I did make reports, and I tried to get help to break us free from him.
Arabella is Delcamp's only child. Her father is currently incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, and he has been informed of the situation, Delcamp's sister, Mandy Kegler, 32, of Sunbury, said.
"He is devastated about all of this," Kegler said, adding that she visited Arabella on Saturday and spoke with a doctor who told her that Arabella's brain has no activity and that the child is on life support.
"This whole situation is so, so sad, and I can't even believe this is happening to us," Kegler said. "I am just in shock."
Delcamp said the incidents of abuse started months ago when she met Burgess on social media. Delcamp said she eventually moved in with Burgess and two other people on Reagan Street in Sunbury until about a month ago, when Northumberland County Children and Youth Services paid a visit to the home.
"A caseworker came to check on Arabella, and she had brusies, but we were not home when the caseworker came," Delcamp said. "He (Burgess) didn't want us to be home so he made us drive around."
Delcamp said she called the caseworker back, and said she would drive herself down to the county building to meet with them.
"When we got there, they asked me a few questions, and I was scared to tell them anything," the child's mother said. "I had been warned not to open my mouth."
Things settled down after that, and she and Burgess moved to Trevorton in August.
"Everything was fine except for some minor things, but then it got bad when he started to tell me he didn't like how Arabella would make a sound when she breathed," Delcamp said. "He said to shut her up, because it would tweek him out."
On Oct. 10, Delcamp said, she arrived home, and that's when everything broke loose.
"He (Burgess) got mad," she said. "Arabella wasn't eating and he picked her up and slammed her off the wall. I screamed at him, and he then started to hit me."
From there Burgess continued to strike the child and eventually threw Arabella to the floor, Delcamp said. Troopers included statements similar to these in arrest documents.
"Arabella was on the floor having a seizure and I crawled next to her," Delcamp said. "I stayed with her until the ambulance arrived."
Delcamp said Burgess prevented her from calling 911 initially, but after a relative arrived, 911 was contacted.
"I was in the ambulance with Arabella and stayed with her until until the morning," Delcamp said.
Burgess also arrived at Geisinger. The next morning, he and Delcamp later returned to Trevorton.
"He told me that if Arabella didn't make it that would be OK because we could have a child," she said. "He also told me I better not blame him for what happened, and that if this was all to much, we could have a double suicide."
Delcamp said she went home and spoke with a county Children and Youth Services worker before state police troopers arrived and placed Burgess and her in handcuffs.
Delcamp said troopers released her from the handcuffs, and she spent the next eight hours being interviewed.
"I know I will take backlash for this, but I want my story told because I love my daughter and I want my daughter back with me," she said. "I know people think I had something to do with this and I didn't report this, so I am to blame, but I never thought this would happen, and I and Arabella were both very scared."
Delcamp said protective custody homes have reached out to her to offer assistance.
"If Arabella could talk to me right know she would look at me and smile," Delcamp said. "I just want to see her smile at me."
When asked Sunday about charges pending against anyone else in the case, Northumbelrand County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said no one at this time other then Burgess has been charged, but that the investigtion is ongoing.
Matulewicz would not comment on any statements made by Delcamp regarding potential claims of calling police or Children and Youth Services about the incidents. "In order to protect the intrigrity of the case, I can't comment," the district attorney said.
Matulewicz confirmed on Saturday the child was severely beaten, and he said it was the worst case he has seen in his career.
"It hits you in the stomach," he said during the Burgess arraignment. "I am repulsed by what I have seen here."
Burgess said during his arrignment he is not to blame for the injuries and there is "more to the story."
Burgess also told the district judge he was insulted by the charges and needed to be released from jail to be with Arabella and Delcamp.
Gembic ordered that if Burgess were able to make bail and be released, he could not have any contact with Arabella or Delcamp.