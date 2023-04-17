The Rev. D.C. Fortune grew up and went to school in rural and conservative New England where he said it was unsafe to be anything other than heterosexual.
Fortune, 57, who moved to Selinsgrove in June to become the pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley in Northumberland, said he was harassed and threatened by the New England community who came out against LGBTQ+ events. He said he was shunned by his own father who believed people like Fortune should be lined up and shot.
"I wasn't able to come out until I was long and far away from the home I grew up in," said Fortune, who felt the ministerial call in 2010 and became ordained in 2015. "When my father died (in 2011), we had been estranged for over 20 years. He missed a whole section of my life because he rejected me. People are going to lose their kids, going to lose their families who know it is not safe at home and move away. I remember a time when people said 'I would rather have my kid dead than queer.'"
He added, "I cannot imagine, as a minister, a loving God that would think that kind of stuff is OK."
Fortune, a trans-man, said the feelings that he was a boy started at age 4 or 5. He came out as bisexual in college, then a lesbian, then as non-binary until he transitioned to a man and started using "he" and "him" in the last four years.
"My family was not terribly functional," said Fortune. "When I came out, my father told me not to come back. My aunt did her best to understand, still does her best to understand."
His father died 13 years ago without ever reconciling with Fortune.
"He never got to see me in grad school, never got to see me winning awards, he never got to see me doing that stuff," said Fortune. "He had quadruple heart surgery at one point, I did call, I called the house, 'how's he doing.' I talked to my stepmother. I don't know if they ever told him I called."
In college, Fortune helped form the college's first Gay Straight Alliance, but the group was met with plenty of pushback. They were threatened, their property vandalized. They didn't feel safe.
"We had to have our bulletin board locked under plexiglass because they would tear our stuff down and deface it," said Fortune.
In seminary, he attended a workshop about the gender spectrum and started going by they/them for six years.
Since Fortune has been in the Valley, he said he "hasn't heard a peep" from anyone about his gender identity. He believes it's because people see him as conforming.
"They don't see how non-conforming I am," he said. "In our society, in our culture in the United States, the normative is the white man ... I have become a part of the dominant group, at least according to everyone else. If they knew the whole transgender thing, they would look at me cross-eyed. For the most part, they see me as me and move on."
With recent legislation being introduced across the country to limit the LGBTQ+ community, Fortune said no one is ever going to "legislate people out of existence."
"It seems like the LGBTQ population is the easy target, the ones who are safe to hate," he said. "In the 1930s in Germany, it was the Jews that were safe to hate. Here in the United States, it's the LGBTQ community that is safe to hate. We're not going to go away."