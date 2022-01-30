LEWISBURG — Cold weather has returned, and so has outdoor ice skating.
The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority has opened their Lewisburg Skating Rink for the season, with different hours of availability depending on the weather, at the Lewisburg Pool.
The BVRA Facebook page is regularly updated with the latest information on skating sessions.
Anyone is welcome and everything, including admission, skating rental and hot chocolate, is free.
Emily Williamson, a first-year student at Bucknell University who volunteers at the skate rental shed, said that the rink normally draws a pretty large crowd when it’s open. She also said that community’s donations are key for operating the rink.
“So many people actually donated, which is so nice. It helps them with the skates and stuff and supplies,” said Williamson.
Many of the skaters at the rink said they enjoy the community aspect of going out on the ice.
“It’s great,” said Crystal Langdon, who lives in Lewisburg and stopped by on Sunday for the first time with her family. Her husband and daughter went skating the day before, but she wanted to bring the rest of the family.
Stu Thompson, a professor at Bucknell, also brought his family, including his wife and two kids.
“[It’s] a good afternoon, something outside to do. It’s great,” he said.
As the parks and recreation organization for the Valley, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is in charge of maintaining public facilities — such as their gymnastics center, Lewisburg Park, Lewisburg Community Pool and a nature studio on St. Lawrence Street. They also host various programs and services that invite community members to participate.
Through their website, which is currently being updated, people can register for some of the programs, including adult Jujitsu, Burst Gymnastics, Tae Kwon Do and more.