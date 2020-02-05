A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tonight with ice and sleet accumulations forecast across Pennsylvania.
The advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Thursday according to the National Weather Service.
Mixed precipitation is expected throughout central Pennsylvania. Total sleet accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.
The National Weather Service says bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to slippery conditions.
