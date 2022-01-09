SUNBURY — Road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley were precarious early Sunday morning when mother nature unleashed snow and freezing rain, resulting in dangerous traveling conditions which kept many residents indoors.
Country Cupboard in Lewisburg was closed, joining Sports Zone in Northumberland as church services and many other events in the area were canceled due to inclement weather conditions.
By 8 a.m. a quarter inch of ice had accumulated in Mifflinburg, but according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis, not many reports for the area were available.
In Trevorton by 10 a.m. a quarter inch of ice had developed, with 0.13 inches of ice reported in Orangeville at the same time.
Termperatures rose through the morning, and by noon, PennDOT had lifted temporary restrictions on certain vehicles traveling on Interstate 180 and Interstate 80,.
PennDOT also advised wcommercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township, and Route 61, Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.
Lewisburg Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said public works crews rose early in the morning to salt and spread anti-skid materials on borough-owned roadways and sidewalks.
“The crew left the borough around noon to get sleep,” Lowthert said.
“With the temperatures rising, we hope not to have to call them back in tonight so they can get a full night sleep.”
“It’s just an icy day. We’ll have a little melting before days end, but it’s going to get cold again tonight,” said Curtis.
He said today’s conditions will likely be similar to Sunday.
“A little rain could happen throughout the day,” he said on Sunday. “Tomorrow morning is definitely going to be icy.”