An ice storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. today for 13 counties across central Pennsylvania, including all four Valley counties.
The warning calls for "significant icing" with accumulations of one quarter to a half-inch according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Driving conditions today will be "extremely dangerous," the warning said and isolated power outages are possible due to ice.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. It has reduced speed limits on Interstates 80 and 180 to 45 mph.
On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous," a press release from PennDOT notes.