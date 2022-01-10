State officials and school leaders said snow presents less of a challenge than ice.
PennDOT spokesperson Maggie Baker said icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away materials already on the road and ice is less visible to motorists.
"Temporary speed limit restrictions or vehicle restrictions will be communicated via press releases and 511PA to notify the traveling public of any restrictions and to be aware of black ice," said Baker. "Further, ice buildup on tree limbs and utility lines could cause these features to fall on or near the roadway, which can present a hazard to travelers."
Danville Area School District was closed Monday and every other school district in the Valley had two-hour delays, a day after an ice storm coated most of the Valley. Frigid overnight temperatures led to more slippery conditions for the morning commute on Monday.
Residents reported a quarter of an inch of ice from the storm in Sunbury, Trevorton and Northumberland in Northumberland County and in Mifflinburg in Union County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Reports from Danville in Montour County came in at .12 inches and Selinsgrove in Snyder County reported at .17. Clearfield Airport in Clearfield County recorded the most ice to NWS, .35 inches.
Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle said there are many factors that play into decisions regarding weather. Both ice and snow are challenging but different, he said.
"I would rather deal with snow than ice," he said.
Bendle said, "Some of these are road conditions, timing of the storm, temperature, future temperature, condition of the campus, highly traveled road conditions versus less traveled road conditions, et cetera. Sometimes the main roads are fine, but the condition of other roads are not. There are times that a delay can also give drivers daylight to drive in versus driving when it is dark."
When necessary the district involves the city and townships to get feedback on road conditions, he said.
"We sometimes go out and drive the roads ourselves to get a better understanding of road conditions," said Bendle.
PennDOT uses anti-icing, which essentially involves pre-treating the road with brine (saltwater) before freezing precipitation starts to fall, said Baker.
"The water part of the brine evaporates and the salt that remains helps prevent ice from forming a strong bond with the road surface," she said. "Department crews may also pretreat material with brine from the backs of anti-icing trucks before frozen precipitation starts to fall. However, salt brine is not a silver bullet and it isn't appropriate for every storm."
Salt and anti-skid
After pre-treating, PennDOT uses salt and anti-skid (small aggregate) to melt snow/ice and give traction on slippery services while roadways are plowed during and after the storm, Baker said.
"Ice build-up can be more difficult to remove from roadways than snow, so motorists should be aware that PennDOT crews may be out on roadways longer working to make roadways safe and passable after an ice storm or a snowstorm that has icing conditions," she said.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible during all winter storms. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Ice and/or icy conditions could exist in any winter storm.
To help make decisions regarding winter travel, PennDOT encourages motorists to check 511pa.com for conditions, delays, weather forecasts and traffic speed on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the Check My Route tool.
Baker offered these tips for driving on snow- and ice-covered roads:
-- When roads get slick, reduce speed by 5 to 10 mph on wet roads and increase following distance to five or six seconds. On ice- or snow-covered roads, drivers need to slow down even more.
-- On packed snow, drivers should decrease speed by half; on ice, slow to a crawl. Leave about 10 times more space than normal between vehicles.
-- Apply brakes gently, ease off if the vehicle start to skid and reapply when control is regained.
-- Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery roads. Snow, ice, slush and rain can cause wheel-spin and loss of control. The only way to stop wheel spin and regain control is to reduce --power. But, an activated cruise control system will continue to apply power, keeping wheels spinning.
-- Adjust speed to avoid meeting other vehicles at slippery areas, such as shady spots and frost on bridges during cold weather. This will reduce the risk of skidding into the other vehicle.
-- On icy or snow-packed roads, try to time arrival at an intersection by letting the vehicle coast until the light turns green and vehicles ahead of you have begun to move. This way, you will not have to brake to stop and then accelerate to begin again.
-- When going uphill, stay far enough behind the vehicle ahead, so you will not need to slow down or stop. Before starting downhill, shift to a lower gear for better control.
School district decisions
Mount Carmel Superintendent Pete Cheddar said decisions are made concerning weather-related school closure or delay between him and in conjunction with the building and grounds department and local town street department personnel.
"Our team will communicate the night before and early in the morning to discuss street and building ground conditions," Cheddar said. "I am also in communication with other local school district superintendents. We try to communicate with each other when a delay or closure is occurring in our district. I try to gather as much information as possible to make the best-informed decision that is best for our learning community."
Cheddar said the safety of the students and staff is the top priority.
"Superintendents are definitely on a time crunch in the morning to make a decision," he said. "In our case at MCA, our buses start rolling out an hour before our doors open in the morning.
Ice can be more dangerous so they are much more cautious, Cheddar said.
"Today was a great example," he said. "Our building and grounds staff did a great job getting our district ready for school. Our staff was working on our grounds last night and were at work earlier than usual this morning preparing for the day. Knowing we had a two-hour delay scheduled last night helped our staff, giving them some extra time to get the buildings ready."
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said they have a series of steps that involve many people to guide the decision-making process when considering weather events.
"This decision is not made in isolation but rather multiple data are gathered to assist in the decision to delay/dismiss early, go virtual or cancel for the day," she said.
Each of the district township supervisors are contacted, sometimes the evening before or between 4 and 5 a.m. of the weather event to determine the road conditions and if they need more time for cleanup. Usually, the conversation starts the day prior and then moves into the morning of the weather event, Keegan said.
The discussion includes road conditions, time needed to make roads safe and ready for travel, temperatures, other weather conditions and whether roads are safe to put buses on, she said.
The website for 511PA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are used throughout the decision-making process because of the reliability of the information provided about the impending storm or the actual weather event, she said.
"Their weather graphs will include time of the storm arrival, temperatures throughout the evening and next day, amount of rain and snowfall, et cetera," Keegan said. "Multiple conversations occur between the superintendent, transportation supervisor, and township supervisors. Once all the information is gathered a decision is made."
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said when it comes to ice and freezing rain he wants a two-hour cushion/window. For snow, it's an hour window. In the morning buses are running 6:30 to 9:05 a.m. and in the afternoon 2:30 to 4:50 p.m.
"Ice we will go in if freezing rain/ice stops and temps go over 32 for a minimum of 2.5 hours — cutoff is no more than a three-hour delay," said Campbell. "For early dismissal, simply put for snow, I want buses home with a one-hour cushion of a forecasted significant snowstorm. For ice, its a two-hour window with just the threat."
He said, "We will always side on caution with snow; and use extreme prejudice/caution with freezing rain/ice."