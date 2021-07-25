SHAMOKIN DAM — It started with a letter found in an old flour can in James Brandt’s attic.
That discovery several years ago, and what he did afterward, led the 84-year-old Illinois man to the Central Susquehanna Valley, where he met his cousin, Tom Paul, 71, of Monroe Township, for the first time.
The flour can, which belonged to his grandmother, had been in the attic of Brandt’s Illinois farmhouse for years. His paternal great-grandfather started the farm, followed by his grandparents.
“My parents lived there, we lived there,” he said of he and his family.
The letter to his grandmother came from a woman in Germany around 1946, right after the war ended. The woman asked Brandt’s grandmother if she had any items such as clothing, sugar and coffee that she could send because they were in short supply in post-World War II Germany. His grandmother sent the woman some essentials.
“The letter mentioned my great-grandfather came from a village called Marksberg,” Brandt recalled. Brandt wrote to the mayor of the area, which led him to find a relative there.
Brandt put together a book about his father, Evan Brandt, who died in 1988 at age 76.
“I thought that would be fun to do that for my mother’s family,” he said.
From Illinois to the Valley
Brandt, who also has located relatives in Maryland and north of Pittsburgh, found Paul through an ad in The Daily Item.
Brandt and his wife, Sally, 82, recently visited Paul and his wife, Linda, 71, and they discussed what they knew about the past 200 years of their family history rooted in lower Northumberland County.
Brandt and Paul traced the respective branches of their family back six generations, to Valentine Paul, who had settled in the Leck Kill area of Upper Mahanoy Township in 1805.
“The Pauls originally emigrated from Germany,” Brandt said. “I don’t have names of ships. They originally settled in the Philadelphia area. I think Berks County.”
From the Leck Kill area, one of Valentine Paul’s sons, George, migrated to Illinois, Brandt said.
He thinks George traveled west to settle in Illinois because at the time, 1849, a lot of people from Maryland and Pennsylvania were moving there to buy land.
“They started a little colony called Maryville,” he said.
That’s just east of St. Louis and the Mississippi.
“These people came by covered wagon,” Brandt said. “They bought land there. A lot of different Pauls bought land. George came out with 12 kids.”
Brandt said he started researching his mother’s side of the family last winter. His mother, Belva Brandt, was 102 1/2 when she died in 2017, he said.
She knew her ancestors came from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“I thought I would put it in a book,” he said. “It was something I did for my father.”
He said no one knew much about his mother’s side of the family. That changed when Brandt began his research. That led him to place the ad in the newspaper in March and his and Sally’s trip from their home near Pearl City, in the northwest corner Illinois, to Pennsylvania.
Leck Kill roots
Paul, who said his brother Bill got him interested in the family’s history, said he had been researching his lineage for years.
“I found a lot, but I found it on the internet,” Paul said. “That’s how I knew my connection with Jim.”
Brandt said Paul showed him their connection to Northumberland County in J.L. Floyd & Co.’s “Genealogical and biographical annals of Northumberland County, Pennsylvania,” published in 1911.
Tom and Linda Paul took the Brandts around the area, including a tour of Jacobs Cemetery east of Leck Kill, near the Schuylkill County-Northumberland County line. John Peter Klock, a Revolutionary War soldier in the Pennsylvania militia, is buried there. Brandt said a Klock had married his great-grandfather on his mother’s side, and he would like to find any Klocks in the Sunbury area who might be related to him.
The Pauls also took James and Sally to the Pioneer Tunnel coal mine in Ashland.
“He wanted to see a coal mine,” Linda Paul said.
Tom Paul also showed James Brandt the Fabridam.
“He knew about it, but he couldn’t believe it,” Paul said.
James Brandt also saw his first steel wheel tractor, and he approves of shoofly pie.
Both couple also said they enjoyed getting to know the other.
“They have been absolutely fantastic people to meet and to claim as relatives,” Sally Brandt said.
Linda noted they all have a sense of humor.
“They are two wonderful people,” Brandt said of the Pauls.
“Likewise from us,” Tom Paul added.