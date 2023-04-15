Jacob Kelley was first called a sexual slur when they were in first grade at Berwick Area School District.
The 29-year-old non-binary drag performer recalls being an affectionate 7-year-old child who kissed their male friend’s hand in a non-romantic way. Kelley’s classmates never let them forget it.
“I never did it again,” said Kelley, a drag queen who has performed at various events in the Valley as Trixy Valentine. “That followed me around forever. I didn’t have terms back then. At 7 years old, I didn’t know what this is ... the other kids in my class are calling me gay and saying these horrible things.”
Kelley works as the director of workplace culture at the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania, a state nonprofit that oversees Community Action Agencies. They own their own business — Mx. Kelley Queer Education, a queer-inclusive sex educator consultant business — and they are the co-president of the activist group Association for Inclusion, Respect, and Equity, which covers Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
Kelley earned their bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University in psychology and communication, their master’s from Widener University in human sexuality education and is working toward their doctorate in human sexuality philosophy. Their goal is to be a doctor who specializes in sex education.
Their twin sibling — Joshua Kelley — is also internationally known as Harpy Daniels. While the siblings’ parents were tolerant and eventually accepting, Jacob Kelley said their parents treated them as a secret they didn’t talk about. They were allowed to express themselves outside the house, but had to be more traditional at home.
Kelley oozes confidence about who they are.
“My story is I show up,” they said. “I show up in a space as authentically as I can, as comfortable as I can while also not diminishing who I am ... When I show up and look queer, people are going to look. I’m not doing it to get attention, I’m not here to break the status quo. I’m here to show up as me. For years, that’s all I’ve done is show up as me... I’m not going to ask ever for acceptance, I’m going to demand it. I’m going to demand that I be accepted and respected in spaces by being me and by showing up.”
When considering the recent legislation being introduced around the country concerning drag performers and transgender individuals, Kelley encourages folks not to go back in the closet.
“There’s nothing to fear,” they said. “You have support here. There are people like myself and others that you don’t need to. We have your back. We will stand alongside each other. Resilience is in our blood as queer people. It comes from the ancestors who have died over the years. We as queer people historically, if people think we’ll back down, we won’t. It’s foolish to think we would.”