MUNCY — In-person inmate visitation will resume at select state prisons over the two weeks with remaining facilities to follow, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced today.
Visitation will be phased in at select DOC facilities in the coming days in five prisons: SCI Laurel Highlands (May 22), SCI Waymart (May 27), SCI Muncy (May 30), SCI Cambridge Springs (May 31), and the Quehanna Boot Camp (June 3).
On-site visits were suspended on March 13, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decisions regarding the reinstatement of in-person visits at each location are based on inmate vaccination rates, percentage of COVID-19 cases among the inmate population, and results from the DOC’s wastewater testing program that monitors for elevated levels of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our mission is to reinstate in-person visits while not significantly increasing the number of infections within our facilities,” said Secretary Wetzel. “Reintegrating visitation in a methodical, staggered manner – along with enhanced safety measures — allows the DOC to monitor wastewater testing results and use objective data to ensure facilities have continued success managing COVID-19.”
To comply with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation requirements, visits must now be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Secretary Wetzel stressed that initial demand will be high, and available timeslots will be limited. No-cost video visits remain an option.
— THE DAILY ITEM