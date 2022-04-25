SELINSGROVE — The congressman who will soon cover the western portion of the Valley supports expanding broadband internet access to rural America.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-15, and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, were the two keynote speakers on Monday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber “Rise & Shine: It’s ‘Open for Business’ Time.” The event was held at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
“I put forth a rural broadband bill (in the agriculture committee) that would go a long way to bridging the digital divide,” said Thompson. “That bill included providing resources for not just fiber, but in creative ways, using whatever new technologies and innovations that may be out there to reach difficult areas based on our geography in rural Pennsylvania and rural America.”
In July, the House Agriculture Committee passed bipartisan legislation to expand the USDA’s rural broadband programs to meet the needs of every rural community, nationwide. The Broadband Internet Connections for Rural America Act is a plan to invest $43.2 billion in the USDA’s Rural Development broadband programs.
The bill proposes providing last mile technical and financial assistance to rural communities seeking to improve their broadband service; ensuring accurate mapping of broadband connectivity in rural areas; increasing resources available to build out middle-mile infrastructure; authorizing grant funding to small rural communities; and allocating funds to invest in distance learning and telemedicine capabilities
“I was really proud of being a part of this package” where the every member of the Agriculture Committee, Republican or Democrat, supported it, said Thompson.
“We’re still waiting for (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi to put it on the floor,” said Thompson. “It was unanimous. She has refused to put it in the floor.”
The idea is to create a public-private partnership between the government and service providers, much like the government did with electricity in the early 1900s.
“There are areas that are blessed to have connectivity,” said Thompson. “There’s 24 percent of rural America that doesn’t have connectivity. Zero.”
Companies may be willing to expand into cities because there’s money to be made there, he said.
“The private companies are not going to bridge the total digital divide because it’s a money loser for them,” said Thompson. “They can’t afford to do that.”
Keller said there are innovations to incentivize in different ways, including tax credits.
Both Keller and Thompson also discussed their opposition to recreational marijuana. They both called it a “gateway drug.”
“I don’t think we should be legalizing drugs just for recreational use,” said Keller. “Addiction is a huge problem and that certainly doesn’t help us.”
Keller and Thompson also discussed a variety of topics, including budget, national debt and inflation,energy independence, and cryptocurrency.
Bob Garrett, the CEO/president of the chamber, said access to broadband internet has been a top concern among chamber members for years.
“We have incumbent internet service providers are doing a good job,” he said. “They just need a little bit of help. It gets really expensive to go farm to farm when they’re a mile apart from each other. We just need a little bit of help to get that rural broadband out.”