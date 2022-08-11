Drivers traveling to Williamsport for the Little League World Series over the next two weeks should expect congestion on local roadways. The largest World Series ever — with 20 teams — kicks off on Aug. 17 and the possibility of a Pennsylvania squad qualifying could also boost attendance and traffic.
On Thursday, PennDOT sent out an alert about potential delays for the 12-day tournament. This year's event marks the 75th Little League World Series, played annually at Little League International headquarters in South Williamsport, located along Route 15.
PennDOT said drivers traveling across the region should be ready for increased traffic volume, especially Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound, Route 220 northbound, and Route 15 northbound and southbound in Lycoming County.
PennDOT advises motorists to be prepared for an increase of traffic over the next two weeks and should plan for traffic delays, particularly in the South Williamsport and Williamsport areas.
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles and especially be on the alert for pedestrians crossing streets and highways.
This year's tournament will be the first ever with 20 teams, up from the 16-team event that has been in place for two decades. Possibly adding to the volume of fans and vehicles could be a Pennsylvania entrant into the World Series.
Hollidaysburg plays the Delaware state champion from Naamans this afternoon — first pitch at 3 p.m. on ESPN — with the winner claiming the Mid-Atlantic Region crown. Nine of 10 international teams have already secured bids — Canada's national championship is today — while the 10-team U.S. field will also be finalized today.
The record attendance for an entire series was set in 2015, when a Pennsylvania team from Red Land reached the world title game. That year, Little League estimated nearly 470,000 fans attended the games throughout the series. The U.S. Championship game that year, featuring Red Land, had an estimated 44,716 fans, the largest single-game crowd ever.