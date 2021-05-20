MILTON — An incumbent and newcomer will be vying for the Region III seat on the Milton Area School Board in the November election.
Incumbent Kevin Fry, who cross-filed, won the Democratic nomination with 77 votes while newcomer Joshua Hunt, who only filed for Republican, won the Republican nomination with 214 votes to Fry's 89 votes. They will face each other for the region III seat in November.
In the Region II seat, incumbent Director Brett Hosterman, who cross-filed, won the Democratic nomination with 98 votes and the Republican nomination with 369 votes. Newcomer Jason Radel, who only filed for Democrat, had 62 votes.
Incumbent Alvin A. Weaver Jr. and newcomer Stephanie Strawser, who only filed for Republican, will both be on the ballot for two seats in Region I. Weaver had 278 votes and Strawser had 295 votes.
There were seven write-in votes for the Region I seat on the Democratic nomination.
