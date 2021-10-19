This year’s election for the office of Union County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts sees incumbent Diane O. Miller, a Republican, face Democrat challenger Nick Fuller.
At stake is a four-year term to the full-time position. The general election is Nov. 2.
The single elected position serves three functions. As prothonotary, the office-holder oversees record-keeping for all civil procedures with the Union County Court of Common Pleas. The same function for criminal matters falls under the role of the clerk of courts. The office also handles Orphans’ Court matters such as estate disputes and guardianships.
People seeking a passport or marriage license, looking to file for divorce or seeking court orders and motions on a criminal case all end up in the same office.
Miller, 56, worked in the office since 2014. She began as a deputy, was promoted to chief deputy and in 2019 was appointed by the county commissioners to be the acting prothonotary and clerk of courts following the retirement of Linda Richards. Later that year, Miller won the election over Democrat Drew Faust to finish out the final two years of Richards’ term. Now, she seeks a full term of her own.
“I really like my job. It’s different every day. I enjoy talking with the people that come in,” Miller said.
Fuller, 33, is a sports and performance psychology consultant. He operates his own business, The Tactical Mind, in downtown Lewisburg. This is his first attempt at seeking elected office. He said he was inspired to join politics following the 2016 election cycle and that after relocating from Georgia, learned that Pennsylvania Democrats were pushing to leave no race uncontested.
“That’s something I can get behind,” Fuller said.
Miller said she has 20 years of legal experience, having worked in area law offices prior to joining the county. She oversees a staff of four, which is a full complement.
Miller said she believes her office is meeting the needs of its customers. The staff deals directly with the public and legal professionals. While the staff can’t guide anyone on legal matters, Miller said they help by directing them to information prepared by the court administration to walk people through varied court-filing processes if they don’t have an attorney.
One initiative underway, Miller said, is the replacement of the county’s current civil computer system.
“It’s over 30 years old. We’re in the process of getting new civil and orphans’ court software into place,” Miller said.
Fuller’s campaign is centered on this issue. His campaign signs, he said, carry messages about marrying the person of one’s dreams or taking a long-desired vacation.
Union County has 25,906 registered voters according to updated data following Monday’s deadline to register. Of that, 53% are Republicans compared to 30% Democrat. Fuller acknowledged the disparity.
“I know it’s a long shot. I’ve got to convert some Republicans to the Democrat side. Prothonotary is a very apolitical office. If you’ve ever given any thought to supporting a Democrat for office this is the time because it’s a very apolitical position,” Fuller said.