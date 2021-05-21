SUNBURY — Democrat incumbents Controller Christopher Grayson and Coroner James Kelley both had enough write-in votes on Tuesday to be on the Republican ballot in November.
Kelley had 268 write-in votes out of 547 and Grayson had 133 write-in votes out of 469, allowing them to be the candidate on the ballot for both major party ballots. Neither had any competition in the primary election and no one was on the Republican ballot.
They needed at least 100 write-in votes to win through write-in votes.
Kelly, a Democrat, is seeking his sixth four-year term. Grayson is seeking his third four-year term.
Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court Tina Mertz won the Republican nod but did not have enough write-in votes to be on the Democratic ticket. She received 23 votes.
Incumbent Prothonotary Jamie Saleski won the Republican nomination while Jason Radel, a political newcomer, won the Democratic nomination.
Libertarian John J Merchlinsky III, who intends to run for prothonotary, received three Republican write-in votes and six Democratic write-in votes on the prothonotary race.
Aug. 2 is the deadline for third or minor political party candidates to submit paperwork to be on the ballot for the general election.