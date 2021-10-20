SUNBURY — Incumbent Northumberland County Controller Christopher Grayson faces political newcomer Ryan Bourinski, of Mount Carmel, in the general election on Nov. 2.
Grayson, a Democrat from Mount Carmel running for his third four-year term, will be on both the Democrat and Republican ballots after winning the write-in for the primary election. Bourinski, of Mount Carmel, is the Libertarian challenger.
Grayson, 50, said he is running for re-election because Northumberland County has important obligations to meet.
"Whether it's operating a county or a business, we're in a time of rising costs," said Grayson. "It's common knowledge that Northumberland County is at its cap in millage and we have to find other means to proceed with county operations."
He said "now more than ever" experience is valuable. He has developed "great relationships" with his office staff and co-workers who have decades worth of accounting experience, he said.
The most important issue in the office is keeping open communications with fiscal staff in other offices and the row officers. They must work together to keep expenses as reasonable as possible, said Grayson.
"I leave politics out of the workplace, or at least I feel I do," he said. "I'm very confident that I work with members of both parties throughout county government to achieve one common goal, and that's to keep Northumberland County moving forward."
Grayson said the county has been able to operate over the last five years with a positive fund balance.
Over the last 12 months, the county received over $8 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) Funding and a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for courthouse renovations. The county also received a portion of its $8 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Grayson said.
Those types of projects provide work in the controller's office, said Grayson.
"We have the responsibility of making sure as the projects go forward that we have accurate documentation for the governing bodies, whether they are federal or state," said Grayson.
Grayson said the controller's office has experienced challenges with COVID-19.
Limiting person-to-person interaction is in place and they are encouraging other departments to take advantage of inter-department delivery, he said.
"We certainly abide by any CDC guidelines that are shared with us county-wide," said Grayson. "We take our own precautions in the office as well. If we need extra cleaning done — some extra things wiped down — we do so."
Bourinski, 29, is a pharmacy technician from Mount Carmel.
"The county spends too much money," said Bourinski. "Libertarians are essentially what national Republicans talk about when they preach 'fiscal conservatism' but we know where that has gotten us. Huge deficits and a nearly economic-crippling debt are unacceptable. I am running because I believe that the most important issue facing the county, in the face of the completion of the new prison and the court house renovations, is the independent eye keeping tabs on where our taxpayer dollars are going in Northumberland County. The controller should be holding our commissioners’ feet to the fire."
Bourinski said independence from the commissioners and from political parties altogether is the most important issue in the controller's office.
"The job of controller is to act as the auditor of the county’s finances," he said. "This isn’t a political position at all. Controller Grayson has a good relationship with the commissioners, but what I’ve noticed from that relationship is that he seems unwilling to hold the commissioners accountable with our money."
As a pharmacy technician, Bourinski said he is accountable for controlled substances and making sure that the inventory on hand for all drugs dispensed is correct.
"Whether it’s money or prescription drugs, compliance with applicable laws and attention to detail is key making sure diversion isn’t happening," he said. "That will be critical on day one, if elected."
He said his biggest goal for the next four years would be to establish a firewall between the controller's office and the commissioners.
"A good relationship is necessary, but the controller should not be beholden to the commissioners’ every whim," he said.