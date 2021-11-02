DANVILLE — An incumbent and a newcomer appeared headed to win two four-year seats on the Danville Area School Board, according to unofficial poll results from Tuesday’s election.
The results from all races, however, do not account for mail-in ballots, which accounted for about 23 percent of the vote and will be tallied today, Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy said.
According to the results from the school district’s 13 precincts in Montour County and Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County, Richard Vognetz II led the voting for the four-year seat with 2,169 votes, and incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew was in second with 1,355 votes. Former county District Attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr., who died Sept. 3 at age 69 but was still on the ballot, received a total of 1,249 votes.
Buehner’s name remained on the ballot for a four-year seat because he died fewer than 75 days before the election. If he were to win a seat, the incoming school board would have to appoint his replacement in December.
Three newcomers were in the lead to claim three two-year seats on the school board. John Croll led in that race with 1,982 votes, Sherry Cooper followed in second with 1,633 tallies and Michael A. Clouser was third with 1,554 votes. Getachew, who won enough write-in votes in the spring to also get on the ballot for the two-year seats, was fourth with 1,191.
According to the county results, 3,034 — or 24.7 percent — of the 12,282 registered voters turned up at the polls. Dennehy said the county received 1,127 requests for mail-in ballots, and 924, or about 82 percent of the mail-ins requested, were returned by the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.
The count of mail-in ballots will start at 9 a.m. today and should be completed by 4 p.m., Dennehy said. County election workers will count write-ins and provisional ballots on Thursday, and the official count of all ballots will take place on Friday and should be completed by the afternoon, the solicitor said.