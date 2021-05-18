Incumbent Prothonotary Jamie Saleski had a significant lead against challenger Dan McGaw on the Republican ballot on Tuesday night with about 75 percent of the precincts reporting.
As of 11 p.m., with only 57 of 74 precincts reporting due to issues with closing out the voting machines, Saleski had 4,274 votes compared to McGaw’s 1,814. Saleski is likely to face Democrat Jason Radel, a political newcomer, on the general election ballot in November.
“I would like to thank all the voters of Northumberland County for putting their belief and support in me,” said Saleski, of Coal Township. “I would be honored to be their prothonotary for four more years.”
Saleski won her first four-year term in 2017, having worked as a data entry clerk in the prothonotary’s office since 2007. McGaw, a former Shamokin City Councilman, ran unsuccessfully against Saleski in the 2017 primary election as he tried to secure the Republican nomination.
Saleski said she is looking forward to November.
“I can’t wait,” she said.
Radel, of Milton, had no competition on the Democratic ticket for the primary election. He received 2,958 votes.
“I am excited and looking forward to November,” said Radel. “As a first-time candidate it’s been a learning experience, but one that I’ve enjoyed immensely and am very excited for the fall.”
Other row officers up for reelection
In other county races, incumbents Coroner James Kelley, Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court Tina Mertz, and Controller Christopher Grayson all ran unopposed in the primary election. Aug. 2 is the deadline for third or minor political party candidates to submit paperwork to be on the ballot for the general election.
As of 11 p.m., with only 57 of 74 precincts reporting, Kelley had 3,502 votes, Mertz had 5,792 votes and Grayson had 3,263.
Kelly, a Democrat, is seeking his sixth four-year term. Mertz, a Republican, is seeking her second four-year term. Grayson, a Democrat, is seeking his third four-year term.