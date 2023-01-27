Incumbent Northumberland County Commissioner and Vice Chairman Joseph Klebon is seeking a second term.
Klebon, a Republican, joins incumbent Republican Commissioner Sam Schiccatano as well as Republican Vinny Clausi and Democrats Craig Fetterman and Meghan Beck in the commissioner race for three positions.
"It is a blessing to be surrounded by many supporters throughout Northumberland County and neighboring counties," said Klebon, of Ralpho Township. "I humbly ask for your support as we continue to champion and advocate for all citizens in Northumberland County. We plan to carry on this work over the next few years and offer all residents a voice when expressing their concerns. I’m hopeful that the citizens of Northumberland County will continue to place their confidence and trust in me for another four years."
Klebon is a lifelong resident of Northumberland County having grown up in the Shamokin-Coal Township Area. He graduated from Shamokin Area High School and is a graduate of Lycoming College where he was a member of the football team. He furthered his education by receiving a master’s degree from Bucknell University and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in administration.
He worked as a teacher and coach in the Warrior Run School District and then as a counselor, coach, and athletic director for the Shamokin Area School District. Commissioner Klebon has served as member of the Southern Columbia School Board and CSIU Board serving as treasurer. He is a PIAA football and basketball official. He said his dedication to the community and the development of its youth is apparent in his approach to giving back and staying involved.
Klebon is married to Mount Carmel native Barbara Klebon, a kindergarten teacher in the Line Mountain School District. They are the parents of four children, Mary Frances, Dr. Joseph and his spouse Dr. Katy Klebon, Kristian Klebon and Michael Klebon.
Klebon serves on the following boards: Northumberland County Conservation District, Northumberland County Housing Authority, Northumberland County Authority, Northumberland County Recreation Committee, SEDA-COG, Advance Central PA.
Klebon is also a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Alvin Long Post in Herndon, Americus Hose, Independence and Rescue Fire Companies, Ralpho Fish and Game Association, Transfiguration Church, Knights of Columbus, PIAA, NABC, PSIA, Hoop Historians, Romanoski Hall of Fame, and Eagle Scouts.
Klebon said he is "honored to be a commissioner who believes in the importance of professionalism while showing respect for everyone." He said he will continue to work hard for senior citizens, veterans, and economic development.
Klebon said he helped navigate and protect the well-being and safety of all Northumberland County Citizens and county employees during the COVID pandemic.
"I believe you must be a good listener, never demean anyone, have open lines of communication and don’t micro-manage employees," said Klebon. "A productive commissioner does not make rash decisions, instead gathers all facts and information, and utilizes common sense. Teamwork is essential, so all three commissioners and staff must work together for the benefit of all our constituents."
Klebon said he is "an experienced, respected and a proven leader who will continue to work hard for the citizens of Northumberland County."
"As a commissioner, I pride myself on working collaboratively with the other two commissioners and all elected officials," he said. "I offer a level-minded approach that considers all perspectives before making a decision. This board of commissioners makes decisions that are almost always unanimous, which I believe emphasizes our ability to not only work together but also confirms the effectiveness of our employees and department heads."
He added, "We have expanded relations with surrounding counties where we continue to network, re-build, and keep partnerships with our neighbors. Cost sharing and collaboration have helped us maintain more efficient services while reducing financial burdens. For example, the shared CAD (computer-aided dispatch system) allows us to partner with Snyder County for coverage while continuing to maintain our own dispatch areas. During my term, we have made outstanding improvements to the county. We have expanded public health services for two of our most important populations, seniors, and veterans. In addition, we have made long overdue improvements to our historic courthouse."
During the height of the COVID pandemic, Klebon said the administration worked to ensure services went uninterrupted by working closely with departments to protect employees and provide them with safe environments as they continued work. Further, they dispersed some federal COVID dollars to municipalities, school districts, libraries, and small businesses to assist them and prevent the rise of local taxes, he said.
"Northumberland County’s budget has benefitted from new and growing partnerships," he said. "We work with the AOAA to bring in yearly revenue, partnered with DRIVE to build broadband and expand new business opportunities, and closely monitor departmental spending."
He added, "This board of commissioners has also overseen the expansion of services provided to those affected by the drug and alcohol issues plaguing our communities. Our county houses Gaudenzia for in-patient detox, and our prison partners with our BHIDS and mental health providers to ensure people are properly treated and have access to the psychological services some desperately need. The opioid settlement funds that are forthcoming will keep these cooperative programs in our county for many years to come."
Klebon said the board takes concerns like blight and redevelopment very seriously.
"We have partnered with municipalities and the Northumberland County Housing Authority to continuously work on cleaning up blighted and nuisance properties and promote redevelopment," he said.