Incumbent Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon won the Republican nomination in the Northumberland County commissioner race, beating out former Commissioner Vinny Clausi, according to unofficial election results.
Schiccatano with 6,110 votes and Klebon with 5,461 votes won the GOP nomination over Coal Township resident Clausi's 4,648 votes. Schiccatano and Klebon move on to the general election in November to face Democratic nominees Meghan Beck and Craig Fetterman for three seats on the board of commissioners.
"Nobody knew what would happen, but we had the confidence that the voters would make the right decision," said Schiccatano, of Coal Township, seeking his third four-year term. "In November, hopefully, we will have three commissioners who will work together and do the right thing and keep us moving forward as a county."
"Our team worked hard to get our message out," said Klebon, of Ralpho Township, seeking his second four-year term. "I'm getting up to go to work tomorrow. I have a job to do. It's a good feeling to come out on top and now we can move on to the general election."
Klebon was campaigning all over the county on Tuesday, including the Coal Region, Line Mountain area, Elysburg, Sunbury and Milton. Schiccatano campaigned mostly in the Coal Region.
They said they talked with a lot of people in the county who expressed their support.
"I want to thank the voters for their support and having the confidence in us to continue the next four years," said Schiccatano. "Hopefully, after November, we can continue making Northumberland County the best county in Pennsylvania."
Klebon said he faced a tough campaign with smear advertisements "filled with lies."
"I think the voters saw through that and voted for me and Sam," said Klebon.
Clausi served on the commissioner board from 2008 to 2015.
Beck, of Sunbury, and Fetterman, a current commissioner in Coal Township, faced no opposition on the Democratic ballot. Beck had 3,359 votes and Fetterman had 3,246 votes.
There were 236 write-in votes on the Republican side and 360 write-in votes on the Democratic side.