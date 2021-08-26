MILTON — The race for Milton Borough Council has one independent candidate running for reelection in November.
Richard Specht is running for the council member in the fifth ward. The position is one of five council positions on the ballot.
Other candidates include Jeffrey Robol in the first ward; Kevin Scheimreif in the second ward; Linda Meckley in the third ward; Reuben Medina in the fourth ward; and Scott Derr in the fifth ward. All these candidates will be on the Republican ballot. Robol, Meckley, Medina, and Specht are all incumbents.
Incumbent Councilman Joe Morales, a Republican, and Tom Aber, a Democrat, will also both be on their party's ballot for the mayoral position.
Longtime Milton Mayor Ed Nelson, who unsuccessfully sought a seventh four-year term in the May 18 primary election on the Democratic ballot, died in May. Borough Council President Mark Shearer resigned from his seat in June and was appointed to fill the remainder of Nelson's term.
Aug. 2 was the deadline for third or minor political party candidates to submit paperwork to be on the ballot for the general election.
