Consequences for Bucknell University students or members of the university's public safety team involved in an incident at one of the school's affinity houses in May will not be disclosed, Bucknell president John Bravman wrote to the campus community on Monday.
In a message sent to students and employees, Bravman said he was providing a "final update" on the May 13 incident at Fran's House, the university's LGBTQ+ residence. That night, about 20 male students arrived outside the property, banged on windows and doors, flashed the residents, tried to climb through a window and urinated on the porch, according to Tyler Luong, a residential adviser at Fran’s House.
The actions were reviewed by the Community Conduct Board to see if any violation of Bucknell’s code of conduct occurred. Additionally, the university hired law firm Cozen O’Connor, which conducted more than 40 interviews just a few days before graduation. Cozen O'Connor, Bravman wrote Monday, "completed an alternative student disciplinary process, and imposed appropriate sanctions."
Bucknell University seniors involved in the reported harassment of residents of an LGBTQ+ friendly housing unit were barred from commencement ceremonies in May.
According to Bravman, the investigation had three major findings:
- "The external investigation confirmed that the behavior of the students involved clearly damaged the sense of safety and belonging for the residents of Fran’s House, especially given their repeated requests for the students to leave, which were ignored by some until Public Safety arrived."
- "While acknowledging the impact described above, the investigation found no evidence that the students outside of Fran’s House on May 13 were motivated by bias against the residents and their affinity as an LGBTQ+ community. Details regarding the individual consequences for the students who sought entry to Fran’s House will not be shared per University policy."
- "Regarding our Department of Public Safety, the independent investigation highlighted the need for additional practical training and a cultural assessment of this office. We are working to engage recognized experts in the field of campus safety to review our institutional practices and to assess our campus culture in regard to Public Safety. Details regarding the individual consequences for the officers involved will not be shared per University policy."
"After reviewing the facts, it is ever more clear that we must recommit to a focus on the important and necessary work of creating a sense of belonging for everyone in the Bucknell community," Bravman wrote Monday.
Bravman also said the university has made the house "the permanent campus affinity house for LGBTQ+ students and their allies, per the request of its residents," he said. "We have begun renovations to create a space where the students feel ownership and recognition as an integral part of our community. More extensive renovations will be completed in the summer of 2022."