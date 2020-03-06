Central Bucks School leaders, "out of an abundance of caution," decided to close five schools Friday for all students and employees after being made aware of individuals in the district who were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
After consulting with local and state health authorities, school district officials sent an early morning alert that they would be closing Butler Elementary in New Britain Township, Central Bucks South, Titus Elementary and Tamanend Middle School in Warrington, and Tohickon Middle School in Plumstead.
In a statement, Superintendent John Kopicki said he had been informed late Thursday by Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, and Dr. Sharon Watkins, state epidemiologist of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that members of the Central Bucks community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus that originated in another state.
Those individuals had contact with the five schools.
"The Bucks County Health Department is currently evaluating these individuals to determine when they may return to school," Kopicki said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to close the above schools Friday, March 6, 2020 to perform deep cleaning of all impacted facilities."
There have been on known or reported cases of coronavirus in Bucks County, or Pennsylvania.
As of early Friday, parents in other Central Bucks School district schools were reporting that they were keeping their children home as a precaution, as many siblings attend schools who are not among those closing, one parents said.
District officials said to check the CBSD.org website for updates.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.