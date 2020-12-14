MIDDLEBURG — U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood corrections officer Dale Franquet Jr. is home with family one week after he was attacked and seriously injured by an inmate.
"His spirits have gotten much better but I think he understands the task that's at hand," said Dale Franquet Sr. of his son's recovery after losing an eye in the Dec. 7 assault by an inmate at the federal prison.
Franquet Jr., 51, spent seven days at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he underwent surgery to remove the eye. He was released on Sunday afternoon.
Another corrections officer, Sara Harvey, was also injured in the attack but has returned to work.
Franquet Jr.'s siblings, Corie Kline, of Winfield, and Jeffrey Franquet, of New Jersey, have started a GoFund Me campaign to assist him, his wife, Angela, and their two daughters.
In the campaign, the pair wrote that the inmate who assaulted their brother is serving a sentence for terrorism.
"As it’s unlikely that he will be able to return to work we would like to help (him) and his family with their uncertain financial distress," the pair wrote. "Unfortunately our brother will have to learn a whole new way of life and a whole new normal."
As of Monday morning, the fundraiser was near its goal with $28,235.
An employee of the federal prison system for 22 years and the head varsity wrestling coach at Midd-West High School, Franquet Jr. was planning to open an indoor wrestling facility, Twisted Steel, less than a week after the assault. The grand opening has been delayed.