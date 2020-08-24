An inmate at Northumberland County Jail was transferred to a state correctional facility in Montgomery County after his behavior became too disruptive and aggressive since he was jailed in July, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Michael Sacerdote, 38, has been charged in four separate incidents while imprisoned at the county facility in Coal Township, including tampering with the sprinkler system and flooding his cell twice, damaging security glass and splashing urine mixed with pepper spray on correctional officers.
Based on Sacerdote's "continuous aggression and disruptive behavior at the county jail," Stark said he was moved to SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County. Warden Bruce Kovach told Stark that Sacerdote has repeatedly engaged in disorderly behavior, including vandalism, covering security cameras, flooding inmate housing areas, refusing staff orders, assaulting correctional officers and urinating on the floor.
Sacerdote, a state parolee en route from Philadelphia to SCI-Coal Township, allegedly punched a state parole officer in the face and fled into a wooded area off Route 901 on July 1 near Locust Gap. He was apprehended and committed to the county jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail on two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated harassment, one felony count of escape and one felony count of flight to avoid apprehension.
While in the county jail, Sacerdote on July 3 damaged security glass with his handcuffs. He also allegedly damaged the fire suppression unit twice on July 6 and July 25 and flooded his cell and surrounding areas. The damage is estimated at more than $5,000, Stark reported.
On July 24, Stark reported that Sacerdote allegedly put up a sheet in his cell, refused to take it down and warned the correctional officers that he would throw urine on them if they took down the sheet.
When Correctional Officers Phillip Chattin and James Harrison attempted to remove the sheet, Sacerdote allegedly threw the urine on them. One officer was hit in the face and the other on the legs, Stark reported.
Chattin said he used pepper spray against Sacerdote in an unrelated incident on Aug. 22 and Sacerdote refused to submit to the decontamination procedure. Chatting believes the liquid on July 24 was a mixture of the spray and urine due to Sacerdote's statements and the burning sensation experienced when it struck his eyes, Stark reported.
Several hours after the incident, Sacerdote allegedly asked the officers how his urine and OC spray felt, Stark reported.
In all four new cases, Sacerdote is facing three felony counts of causing/risking a catastrophe, two felony counts of aggravated assault by a prisoner, a misdemeanor count of tampering with a fire apparatus, one misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
All charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. Preliminary hearings are pending.
Sacerdote is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for his original assault charges at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole.