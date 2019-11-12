SCI Coal Township

Justin Engle/The Daily Item, courtesy of Energy Aviation

An aerial view of SCI Coal Township. 

COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at SCI-Coal Township attacked another inmate with a sock filled with padlocks on Nov. 3, according to state police.

Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, reported that Marcus Stockton, 46, assaulted Trae Turner, 25, with a sock filled with two padlocks at the state prison in Coal Township. The incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 3, police said.

Aggravated assault charges have been filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic, Spiece reported.

