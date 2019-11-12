COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at SCI-Coal Township attacked another inmate with a sock filled with padlocks on Nov. 3, according to state police.
Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, reported that Marcus Stockton, 46, assaulted Trae Turner, 25, with a sock filled with two padlocks at the state prison in Coal Township. The incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 3, police said.
Aggravated assault charges have been filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic, Spiece reported.