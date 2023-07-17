COAL TOWNSHIP — An investigation is underway after a male inmate incarcerated at Northumberland County Jail was pronounced dead on Friday, county officials said.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe, the county's prison board chairman, confirmed the death of the inmate and the ongoing investigation on Monday. He did not release the name of the inmate.
Wolfe said the death is not considered suspicious and he would not release any other information at this time.
"We are waiting to hear more from Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley," Wolfe said Monday. "I can't release any other information for security and privacy reasons."
Wolfe said Coal Township Police are investigating the incident. Wolfe said when more information becomes available, he will release details to the public.
Warden Tom Reisinger declined to comment about the death in an email Monday.
Kelley said the name of the individual is not being released at this time pending family notification.
Kelley said he pronounced the man dead in his cell at 6 p.m. on July 15.
An autopsy was performed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensic Pathology Associates, in Allentown and the cause of death is "pending investigation," Kelley said.
Assisting Kelley at the scene were Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and AREA Ambulance, along with Milton Police Curt Zettlemoyer, Wolfe, members of the sheriff's department, and Reisinger and prison staff.
No further information will be released at this time, Kelley said.