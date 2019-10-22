An inmate at SCI-Coal Township was found dead in his cell Monday night, according to prison Superintendent Thomas McGinley.
Basilio Davilia, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 9:15 p.m., McGinley said. Prison staff responded immediately and attempted life-saving measures until the prison's medical personnel arrived, McGinley said.
Davilia had been at SCI-Coal Township since March.
The prison notified the Pennsylvania State Police and Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley, who will conduct an investigation, McGinley said.
Kelley has not released the official cause of death.
Davilia was convicted in 2018 of illegally possessing firearms, in Philadelphia County and was sentenced to two and half years to five years.
The Department of Corrections said next of kin has been notified.